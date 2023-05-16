BRS, Left parties are united in fight against BJP: Gutha Sukhender Reddy

NALGONDA: Urging the people of Telangana to take note of internal bickering in the Congress as well as the communal politics of BJP, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Tuesday asked them to reject both the parties in the upcoming elections.
Speaking to the media at his residence here, he said: “You should observe what is happening in Congress. There is an internal strife every where. In Karnataka, there is a power struggle for chief minister’s post. In Rajasthan, a section of the party leaders revolted against the Congress government. The BJP, on the hand, is busy spreading communal hatred. People should reject both these parties in the upcoming elections in Telangana.”
“In Karnataka, four days after the people’s verdict was announced, Congress is unable to announce the chief minister’s name. Their leaders here are saying ‘Yesterday Karnataka, Tomorrow Telangana’ and dreaming of coming to power. Don’t even think of supporting either Congress or BJP. It will prove detrimental to the interests of Telangana,” he said.
Speaking more specifically about Telangana unit of Congress, he said: “In Karnataka, they have at least fought elections together. Now, two leaders are fighting for CM’s post. In Telangana, there are at least a dozen Congress leaders are eyeing the CM’s chair.”
Referring to the ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ launched by the BJP in the State, he said: “Though the people of Karnataka have rejected the communal politics of BJP, that party is shamelessly pursing the same agenda here and trying to spread hatred.”
Despite the Centre’s discriminatory attitude towards Telangana, the State has prospered under the secular and able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, adding: “People should ensure that the BRS wins at least 100 Assembly seats in the next elections so that the State stays on the path of progress.”
Asked if the BRS is concerned about the possibility of Left parties moving away from the ruling party to support Congress, especially in view of Karnataka poll results, he said: “First I want to remind everyone that the BRS came to power twice without any alliance with the Left parties. Secondly, the BRS and Left parties are working together both at the national and State level as part of their fight against the BJP government at the Centre. They also believe that the BRS is the only alternative to the BJP at the Centre.”