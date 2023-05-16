KTR leaves for US to deliver keynote address on KLIP, Mission Bhagiratha

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao left for his tour of the US on Tuesday. He was invited to deliver a keynote address at the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) — World Environmental & Water Resources Congress to be held in Henderson situated in the State of Nevada from May 21 to 24.
The minister’s keynote address will be on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), which is the world’s largest multi-stage LIP, and Mission Bhagiratha, the State government’s flagship initiative to provide potable water to over 30 million people across the State.
It must be noted that he participated in the ASCE conference held in Sacramento, situated in the State of California, in 2017. During his keynote address then, Rama Rao had highlighted the various major water projects taken up by the Telangana government. Subsequently, an ASCE team visited Telangana in 2022, during which they went on a field visit to KLIP and termed it a ‘game changer in Telangana’s irrigation water sector’.
Impressed by the scale of the project and the speed at which the project was completed, ASCE invited him to present the Telangana government’s success story in America. KTR will talk about the socioeconomic progress achieved in the Telangana State through Kaleshwaram project and Mission Bhagiratha.