No respite from intense heat in Telangana

HYDERABAD/ KARIMNAGAR:The State continues to endure relentless heat, with the mercury levels persistently surpassing 45°C. On Tuesday, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts recorded the highest temperatures at 45°C. Within these regions, Munagala in Suryapet experienced scorching heat with a peak temperature of 45.2°C, followed closely by Damaracherla in Nalgonda at 45.1°C.
The State capital, Hyderabad, too, has been grappling with the scorching summer for the past two days, as temperatures soared above 40°C. The central area of Hyderabad, Khairatabad, witnessed the maximum temperature reaching 41.2°C.The prevailing weather conditions in the State can be attributed mainly to low-level north-westerlies.
According to the forecast by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, districts like Suryapet, Khammam Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Jayashankar Bhupalpally are expected to experience maximum temperatures hovering around 45°C.
5 mandals in K’nagar district on orange alert
In Thanugula village, the mercury rose to 44.4°C on Tuesday. As per the State government weather stations, around five mandals, including Ellandakunta, Jammikunta and Veenavanka, have been placed under an orange alert.
The streets of Karimnagar appear deserted due to the scorching heat, with people refraining from venturing outside their homes. To beat the heat, residents have increased their consumption of juices and coconut water. Business establishments have also altered their operating hours, closing during the afternoon and extending their evening hours into late at night.
Authorities have urged people to avoid leaving their houses unless it is an emergency. Precautions, such as using an umbrella and staying hydrated with frequent water consumption, should be taken if they do venture outside to prevent dehydration.