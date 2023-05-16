Renovation of historic Nizamia Observatory gets KTR’s backing

HYDERABAD: The historic Nizamia Observatory in Hyderabad played a crucial role in studying celestial objects and conducting astronomical observations in the early 1900s. However, over time, it fell into a state of disrepair.
Astronomy enthusiasts and heritage activists have been advocating for the revival and restoration of the observatory, striving to bring it to the attention of the government. Their efforts bore fruit on Tuesday when a group of cyclists from the Happy Hyderabad Cycling group and Hyderabad Cycling Revolution organised a heritage ride to the observatory. They also promoted the importance of revitalising the structure on social media, catching the attention of officials and prompting them to take action.
The cyclists appealed to Telangana’s IT and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao to renovate the observatory. Responding positively, he instructed the state’s Special Chief Secretary of Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, to initiate the renovation works at the site.
Historian Mohammad Haseeb Ahmed highlighted the significance of the Nizamia Observatory, stating that it was one of the top ten observatories in the world and the second-largest in Asia when it was constructed in 1908. He mentioned that although the machinery is currently non-functional, it can be restored with minimal effort. The observatory’s observations were highly accurate and efficient, used for predicting sunrise and sunset timings, rainfall forecasts, and even operated streetlights for the electrical department. Ahmed expressed his disappointment that the observatory remains relatively unknown.
‘Foundation intact’
Ravi Sambari, a member of the cycling group, emphasised that reviving the observatory would enable younger generations to learn about Hyderabad’s rich history. Furthermore, it would aid researchers and archaeologists in understanding the technology used during that era and have the potential to become a tourism center. He said that machinery remains sturdy, and foundation intact.