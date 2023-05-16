Renovation of historic Nizamia Observatory gets KTR’s backing

Historian Mohammad Haseeb Ahmed highlighted the significance of the Nizamia Observatory, stating that it was one of the top ten observatories in the world and the second-largest in Asia when it was constructed in 1908. He mentioned that although the machinery is currently non-functional, it can be restored with minimal effort. The observatory’s observations were highly accurate and efficient, used for predicting sunrise and sunset timings, rainfall forecasts, and even operated streetlights for the electrical department. Ahmed expressed his disappointment that the observatory remains relatively unknown.