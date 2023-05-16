Telangana: Girls forced to marry due to lack of colleges

“The environment around here is not safe at all. A few days ago, we beat up a man who was stalking and catcalling my daughter,” said the father of a girl, who dropped out from Intermediate in her first semester last year. They reside in Gabbilalpet slum.“The lack of safety in Kapra mandal has raised serious child protection concerns, resulting in a significant increase in dropout rates and the prevalence of child marriages,” stated Chennaiah Badugu, senior manager at Child Rights and You (CRY).CRY intervened in seven child marriages within five slums last year, and these figures are likely to be substantially higher when extrapolated to a hundred slums, Chennaiah added.