Telangana protagonists intensify efforts for BRS tickets

ADILABAD: Leaders from the erstwhile Adilabad district who played crucial roles during the Telangana movement are once again vying for prominent positions after being marginalised in two successive terms of the TRS (now BRS) government. With the 2023 Assembly elections on the horizon, these leaders are intensifying efforts to demonstrate their influence in select constituencies and resorting to recommendations and subtle indications for their candidature.
They have a reason to hope for a positive outcome from their efforts—the party high command plans to drop several sitting MLAs for the upcoming elections, and this decision may be applied to one or two constituencies in the former Adilabad district. A similar scenario unfolded during the 2018 Assembly elections when the party high command replaced Chennur MLA N. Odallu with Balka Suman, who went on to secure victory. Encouraged by the success of this experiment, the party is considering similar changes for the upcoming Assembly elections.
Leaders who actively participated in the Telangana agitations are now expecting representation. Notably, former MLC Puranam Satish from the Mancherial constituency has garnered a significant following and is hoping for a ticket. During a Brahmin community meeting held in Adilabad district, several leaders expressed their views on representation, indicating that they may have approached Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the matter.
Puranam Satish has earned recognition in the former Adilabad district for his active role during the Telangana movement, even spending a month in prison. Since the formation of the party, he has been a dedicated member, actively working to strengthen its ranks.
In the Nirmal constituency, Srihari Rao, Satyanarayana Goud, and former Dairy Development Corporation chairman Loka Bhuma Reddy are also aspiring for prominent positions. During a recent public meeting in Adilabad town, KCR acknowledged Loka Bhuma Reddy’s sacrifice for the party.