Telangana protagonists intensify efforts for BRS tickets

They have a reason to hope for a positive outcome from their efforts—the party high command plans to drop several sitting MLAs for the upcoming elections, and this decision may be applied to one or two constituencies in the former Adilabad district. A similar scenario unfolded during the 2018 Assembly elections when the party high command replaced Chennur MLA N. Odallu with Balka Suman, who went on to secure victory. Encouraged by the success of this experiment, the party is considering similar changes for the upcoming Assembly elections.