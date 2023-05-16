Telangana Cabinet to meet tomorrow

The Cabinet is also likely to discuss convening of the State Assembly session in the last week of May to approve the two government Bills, which were rejected by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. They would be sent to the Governor again for assent. When a Bill is presented to the Governor for the second time, the Raj Bhavan is bound to give assent to it, the sources said. Of the 10 Bills, the Governor rejected only two and sent two more Bills to the President.