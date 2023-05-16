Telangana Cabinet to meet tomorrow

HYDERABAD: The first Cabinet meeting in the newly constructed Secretariat building will be held on Thursday. The Cabinet is likely to discuss the decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day.The State government plans to organise the decennial celebrations for 21 days and the Cabinet is expected to finalise the programmes and accord approval for the release of funds.
The Cabinet is also likely to discuss convening of the State Assembly session in the last week of May to approve the two government Bills, which were rejected by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. They would be sent to the Governor again for assent. When a Bill is presented to the Governor for the second time, the Raj Bhavan is bound to give assent to it, the sources said. Of the 10 Bills, the Governor rejected only two and sent two more Bills to the President.
Besides, the Cabinet is also expected to take some crucial decisions in the wake of Assembly elections this year. However, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will not attend the Cabinet, as he is currently on a tour of the US to attract investments.