16-coach Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express gets good response on Day 1

HYDERABAD: Due to the immense popularity of the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, the train’s first trip with double the number of coaches (increased from eight to 16) received an overwhelming response from passengers. On Wednesday, the inaugural trip of the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express recorded 109% patronage, showcasing the train’s strong demand since its introduction. The train has consistently maintained high patronage (over 130%) in both directions.
Responding to passenger demand, the Indian Railways doubled the number of coaches in the train, increasing the seating capacity from 530 to 1,128 seats starting May 17. This includes 104 seats in the Executive Class and 1,024 seats in the chair car. Despite the expanded capacity, the first trip of the train today had 1,228 passengers who had made their bookings prior to departure, demonstrating its continued popularity.
To enhance passenger comfort further, the South Central Railway (SCR) zone has reduced the travel time for each direction by 15 minutes, effective from Wednesday. The journey in either direction will now take 8 hours and 15 minutes instead of the previous 8 hours and 30 minutes, enabling passengers to reach their destinations faster.
