16-coach Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express gets good response on Day 1

Responding to passenger demand, the Indian Railways (IR) doubled the number of coaches in the train, increasing the seating capacity from 530 to 1,128 seats starting from Wednesday (May 17). This includes 104 seats in the Executive Class and 1,024 seats in the chair car. Despite the expanded capacity, the first trip of the train today had 1,228 passengers who had made their bookings prior to departure, demonstrating its continued popularity. The train has consistently maintained high patronage (over 130%) in both directions.