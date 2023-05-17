A surging Congress, not BJP, the main challenge for K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Congress landslide in Karnataka evoked expected reactions in Telangana and a deafening silence in Andhra Pradesh. One may dismiss the response from major parties in Andhra, citing the fact that the grand old party is as good as dead in the State. But, scratch the surface you will find there is more to it than meets the eye. However, first, let us look at the possible impact of the Karnataka elections on Telangana as the State is going to polls later this year. It surely has given the Congress much-needed enthusiasm and a ‘Yes, we can!’ belief.
Some independent analysts have pointed at the differences among State Congress leaders to argue that the party is in no shape or form to take on the surging BJP or the entrenched BRS. It is no surprise to read such analyses since the ruling BRS under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao has created an aura of invincibility around itself.
Everyone, including several Congressmen themselves, used to admit in private that it is an uphill task to dislodge KCR. But the padayatras undertaken by Congress leaders as an extension to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra have given them hope. I walked for a few kilometers with State Congress President Revanth Reddy. Without large-scale mobilisation, people are coming, some of them to air grievances, others to catch a glimpse of the leader.
The street corner meetings, though organised by party leaders, are attracting crowds with whom Revanth, an orator in his own right, is connecting. This is the ground reality. The party has released declarations for farmers and the youth — promising crop loan waiver, insurance and unemployment dole of Rs 4,000 per month and importantly, vowing to fill up 2.5 lakh government jobs.
Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka too is on a padayatra, meeting different sections. There are internal differences, definitely, but with Priyanka Gandhi taking a serious interest in the State party affairs, and the party high command solidly behind Revanth, most of the warring sections appear to have decided to bury the hatchet for now. If the party can continue the same, taking its manifesto to every doorstep, there is no doubt it can give the BRS a run for its money this time around.
Others may not see this ‘surging Congress’ but KCR himself seems well aware of the lurking danger. It is no coincidence that he announced 21-day celebrations to mark the 10th Formation Day of the State the same day the Karnataka results were out.
A series of unfortunate incidents in the recent past have put the BRS government on the back-foot, whether it is the TSPSC paper leaks, or untimely rains and hailstorms. It is an undeniable fact that KCR, in his two tenures, has ensured power supply and water for farmers, besides implementing Rythu Bandhu, an investment support scheme. Nonetheless, public memory is short. What hurts at present matters more than what was done in the past.
Unhappy rural youth
Devoid of crop insurance and with rising input costs, farmers aren’t a happy lot. The promise of crop loan waiver too hasn’t been fulfilled completely yet, leaving a section of the farming community struggling to get fresh loans. The rural youth aren’t happy either as the government hasn’t filled enough jobs to date. Yes, it is now in a hurry to issue notifications but the delay and paper leaks have fuelled resentment.
These are just a couple of issues. There are others such as Dharani woes, and heavy anti-incumbency against several legislators. The Congress is certain to come up with slogans as they did against the BJP government in Karnataka to brand the BRS encapsulating the disenchantment among sections of the people.
Much like the BJP in Karnataka, the BRS may find itself in a spot of bother on the issue of the selection of candidates too. If incumbent legislators are given tickets again en masse, the many aspirants may look towards Congress or the BJP.
For now, the initiative is still with KCR and he is clearly banking on reviving Telangana pride and self-respect to the fore. The martyrs’ memorial, secretariat, celebrations, and the narrative against the Modi government are all part of this strategy. But this alone may not be enough. The BRS will have to contain the anti-incumbency factor in rural areas. This brings us to the other player in the fray, the BJP. As Karnataka has shown, Assembly elections are about local issues, not religion or nationalism. The party has made inroads in Telangana but has still a long way to go to penetrate the hinterland.
Lurking danger
The biggest danger it faces following the Karnataka results is the possible exodus of turncoats upon whom it depends to expand its base and conversely, hesitation among possible defectors from other parties to prefer the BJP to the Congress. This will limit the BJP’s efforts to a good extent. Besides, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, despite his hard work, isn’t as charismatic as KCR or Revanth, and he too is hobbled by factional politics in the party. The BJP as such will depend heavily on Modi's magic and Amit Shah's tactics. But then, they can only be complimentary to the State unit’s work. Given the fact that five states including Telangana will be going to polls around the same time, even the high command may not be able to focus as much on Telangana as on MP, and Rajasthan. If the BJP doesn’t get it right, there is a possibility of the elections becoming a straight face-off between Congress and the BRS instead of being a triangular contest.
Impact on AP
Now, let us see the Karnataka impact on Andhra. The ruling YSRC is sitting pretty, notwithstanding a few jarring instances of dissidence. And, it is learnt that party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to fall back on MP Vijayasai Reddy to smoothen things. And, despite some anti-incumbency in parts of the State, it is still miles ahead of the TDP thanks largely to its welfare agenda. The opposition TDP and Jana Sena know this fully well. Hence, their desperation to seal a deal but between the two stands the BJP.
Actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena is in an alliance with the BJP but wants a tie-up with the TDP. Following the Karnataka elections, it seems logical that the BJP may not ally with the TDP again. The YSRC, which has a good relationship with the BJP at the Centre, may not be a formal ally but it is dependable whereas TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, being the quintessential politician, isn’t seen as one, given his past history with the party.
If the BJP suffers setbacks in the forthcoming assembly polls, it is more likely than not to keep the TDP at bay. In this likely scenario, if Pawan dumps the BJP to join forces with the TDP, he would be doing an injustice to himself. He need not look further than the BJP’s history with Naidu to know whether he can expand his base in the State in alliance with the TDP. It is indeed a fatal attraction he can do without.
Kalyan Tholeti
Resident Editor, AP/Telangana
chakravarthy@newindianexpress.com