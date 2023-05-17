A surging Congress, not BJP, the main challenge for K Chandrasekhar Rao

The biggest danger it faces following the Karnataka results is the possible exodus of turncoats upon whom it depends to expand its base and conversely, hesitation among possible defectors from other parties to prefer the BJP to the Congress. This will limit the BJP’s efforts to a good extent. Besides, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, despite his hard work, isn’t as charismatic as KCR or Revanth, and he too is hobbled by factional politics in the party. The BJP as such will depend heavily on Modi's magic and Amit Shah's tactics. But then, they can only be complimentary to the State unit’s work. Given the fact that five states including Telangana will be going to polls around the same time, even the high command may not be able to focus as much on Telangana as on MP, and Rajasthan. If the BJP doesn’t get it right, there is a possibility of the elections becoming a straight face-off between Congress and the BRS instead of being a triangular contest.