ASI’s novel way to attract tourists to Satavahana site

HYDERABAD: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has come up with an innovative way of encouraging people to visit lesser-known archaeological museums in the State.On the occasion of “International Museum Day” being observed on May 18, ASI- Hyderabad Circle is organising a photo exhibition of the Kondapur Satavahana site and Kondapur museum, which will be on display at the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Thursday and Sunday, to spread awareness and inspire the people to go beyond the historic places in Hyderabad and see the remnants of the ancient history of Telangana at Kondapur, located close to Sangareddy town, falling within 100 km distance from Hyderabad.
What makes the exhibition special is the fact that the special guests who will be inaugurating the exhibition are senior-most officials of ASI who have served in this circle and would be retiring soon. The Kondapur site spread across 90 acres was first excavated between 1940 and 1941, and then it was excavated twice between 2009 and 2011. All the artifacts found at the site were put on display at the archaeology museum built in the village itself. However, tourist inflow has been low due to the interior location of the museum.
To improve the tourist experience, the ASI has planned to open a few parts of the excavated site for tourists, by opening the excavated chambers, and then preserving them. Pathways for tourists will also be set up in the excavated area. According to Dr Rohini Pande Ambekar, Assistant Superintending Archaeologist, ASI- Hyderabad circle, allowing the tourists to visit the site apart from the museum will enhance their tourist experience and will help them connect with the times when the site was a prosperous habitation in the ancient times.
“There is a historic irrigation tank near the site where migratory birds flock annually, and there are many rare species of butterflies that can be seen there. There is a breathtaking view of the tank from the bund, which is certain to delight the tourists,” she tells TNIE.