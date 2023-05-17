BRS government’s work will ensure 105 seats, asserts K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, the ruling BRS will reach out to the public, highlighting the significant developmental projects undertaken by the government over the past decade. BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed confidence that the party would secure an impressive victory by winning between 95 to 105 Assembly seats.
Addressing a joint meeting of the BRS Legislature Party and Parliamentary Party at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, KCR emphasised the importance of showcasing the government’s development initiatives to the public. “I am sure that the BRS will win 95 to 105 Assembly seats in the next elections. Just explain the development works taken up by the government. That is enough,” he said. Moreover, KCR assured the sitting MLAs that a majority of them would receive party tickets again.
To effectively communicate the government’s accomplishments, the BRS rank and file will embark on a statewide campaign during the 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day. Describing Telangana as a “piece of diamond,” KCR urged Ministers to collaborate with MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders in their respective districts to ensure the party’s triumph and achieve a historic hat-trick in forming the government for the third consecutive time.
The Chief Minister said that no party would win by using caste or religion. “We are treating people of all castes and faiths equally. That is the secret of our victory,” Rao said. He warned MLAs to coordinate with all sections in their respective segments and pursue ‘issue-based politics.’
KCR outlined a five-month plan for the sitting MLAs to diligently execute party directives, as only one month remains for election preparations. He confidently predicted that the BRS would secure a majority of no less than 50,000 votes in each Assembly segment, provided the MLAs followed the party’s instructions.
Sources indicate that the BRS manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls will primarily focus on elucidating the government’s developmental and welfare activities. The manifesto is unlikely to promise major new schemes.
Development plank
BRS to highlight the construction of Rythu Vedikas and the establishment of 1,100 Gurukulams.
3,400 tribal hamlets were upgraded to panchayats.
Sowing has already been completed in 56.44 lakh acres in Telangana for kharif.
Groundwater has been recharged with the implementation of Mission Kakatiya.
Task on hand
All party leaders should visit Rythu Vedikas and interact with farmers.
Assembly segment-wise documentaries should be prepared, highlighting the development and welfare activities.
MLCs Gorati Venkanna and Desapathi Srinivas will address a series of meetings.