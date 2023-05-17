BRS government’s work will ensure 105 seats, asserts K Chandrasekhar Rao

Addressing a joint meeting of the BRS Legislature Party and Parliamentary Party at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, KCR emphasised the importance of showcasing the government’s development initiatives to the public. “I am sure that the BRS will win 95 to 105 Assembly seats in the next elections. Just explain the development works taken up by the government. That is enough,” he said. Moreover, KCR assured the sitting MLAs that a majority of them would receive party tickets again.