Excise sleuths step up drive against liquor smugglers in Telangana 

HYDERABAD: In a resolute move to curb the rampant illegal transportation of liquor from other States, the Telangana Excise and Prohibition department has unleashed a series of actions resulting in the confiscation of 1,330 litres of liquor, with an estimated value of `16.24 lakh.
The department has successfully registered 85 cases and apprehended 81 individuals involved in these illicit activities within a span of just one week. Wednesday witnessed a major breakthrough as authorities seized 245 bottles from six individuals alone.
Recognising that the unlawful transport of liquor has become a recurrent issue, particularly among travellers from Goa and Uttar Pradesh, the Excise Department bolstered its surveillance efforts at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. To intensify vigilance, six separate teams have been deployed on a rotational basis.
Elaborating on the crackdown, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud revealed that strict measures are being enforced to combat the illegal transportation of liquor from other States, in accordance with the directives of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Srinivas Goud emphasised that the import of liquor, for which the Telangana government has not received duty payments, is strictly prohibited. However, he clarified that foreign travellers are permitted to carry two bottles of liquor if purchased from non-duty shops.
Expressing concern over the offenders’ attempts to supply large quantities of liquor for events, the Minister urged the public to cooperate by providing tips to department officials. He also issued a stern warning against the consumption of potentially spurious or adulterated liquor.
Deputy Commissioner David Ravikanth of the Excise Department revealed that the department has been diligently gathering intelligence on frequent travellers from Goa, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, where liquor prices are comparatively lower than in Telangana. Raids have been conducted at their residences, leading to the discovery of significant stockpiles. “We have uncovered a substantial amount of liquor from their homes,” stated David, adding that strict action will be taken against those who defy the established laws of
the land.