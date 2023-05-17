Excise sleuths step up drive against liquor smugglers in Telangana 

Deputy Commissioner David Ravikanth of the Excise Department revealed that the department has been diligently gathering intelligence on frequent travellers from Goa, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, where liquor prices are comparatively lower than in Telangana. Raids have been conducted at their residences, leading to the discovery of significant stockpiles. “We have uncovered a substantial amount of liquor from their homes,” stated David, adding that strict action will be taken against those who defy the established laws of

the land.