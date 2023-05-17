Fish food festival to be held on June 8 in Telangana: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani

HYDERABAD: The State government will be organising a fish food festival at all the district headquarters from June 8 to 10, where 20 to 30 stalls will be placed to showcase various dishes prepared from fish. In addition to this, products of Vijaya Dairy will also be placed on display.
The decision was taken by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav during a review meeting held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Wednesday. The Minister directed officials to ensure that dishes like fish biryani, fish curry and other items prepared by women who received free training for cooking be displayed.
2BHK Colony inauguration
The Minister will be inaugurating a Dignity Housing scheme colony with 210 dwelling units at Kamala Nagar today. The housing colony, built in an area of 1.63 acres, has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 17.85 crore.The 210 dwelling units have been constructed in two blocks (stilt plus five floors pattern). The total cost of each unit is Rs 8.50 lakh.