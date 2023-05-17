‘Greedy’ millers leave farmers in Telangana's Karimnagar high and dry

KARIMNAGAR: Paddy farmers’ cup of woes seems to be overflowing in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. After surviving the recent unseasonal rains, farmers took their paddy crop to rice mills where they are facing a new problem. The rice millers, throwing government orders to the winds, are trying to exploit the farmers, insisting that they have to hand them over bags each containing at least 43 kg of paddy of which they would deduct three kgs as waste and make payment for only 40.6 kgs.