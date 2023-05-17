‘Greedy’ millers leave farmers in Telangana's Karimnagar high and dry

KARIMNAGAR: Paddy farmers’ cup of woes seems to be overflowing in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. After surviving the recent unseasonal rains, farmers took their paddy crop to rice mills where they are facing a new problem. The rice millers, throwing government orders to the winds, are trying to exploit the farmers, insisting that they have to hand them over bags each containing at least 43 kg of paddy of which they would deduct three kgs as waste and make payment for only 40.6 kgs.
The farmers said that though the government orders state that the millers should take bags with 40.6 kg of paddy, they are not coming forward.
As per government orders, they should get Rs 2,060 for A Grade and Rs 2,040 for B Grade per quintal. A farmer, Chinna Gangaram, from Sarangapur mandal in Jagtial district, said: “The government has assured us that it would procure the damaged and even germinating paddy but it is not happening in practice. After they have given their paddy for procurement at IKP and other procurement centres, why should millers refuse to pay as ordered by the government,” they ask.
Another farmer, Mallaiah, who is from Thimmapur mandal in Karimnagar district said: “We have cleaned our paddy and even the moisture content is also within permissible limits and yet rice millers want to make payment for two kg less per bag.”
Local BJP leader P Tirupati Reddy demanded that the government should monitor rice millers who are exploiting the farmers. The slow progress in procurement is making the farmers wait for days at the procurement centres. They are unable to go back to their villages and attend to agriculture work.”
When contacted, Karimnagar district rice millers association president Boinpalli Narsinga Rao brushed aside the allegations of farmers. Every rice miller loads paddy as per Fair Average Quality (FAQ). Moisture content should be within 17 percent and if it is more, we cut one kg per percentage point of moisture.”
Meet with rice millers
Karimnagar Additional Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal held a special meeting with the rice millers association on Wednesday. He directed them to expedite paddy procurement for making payments to farmers. The custom-milled rice of Rabi (2021-23) should be handed over to the FCI on or before May 31, he said.