MP Uttam Kumar Reddy begins preparing the ground in Huzurnagar, Kodad ahead of polls

SURYAPET: Former TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy is gearing up for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections by conducting preparatory meetings for the Kodad and Huzurnagar Assembly constituencies. With the election notification expected in September and the elections likely to be held in late November, Uttam emphasised the need to prepare the party ranks within the limited timeframe of 100 to 150 days.
To kickstart the election preparations, campaign posters, pamphlets, and social media initiatives have been launched to raise awareness among the electorate. A constituency election preparatory meeting for the Kodad constituency will take place at the Kodad Gudiguntla Appiah function hall from 12 noon to 4 pm on Friday. Similarly, an election preparation meeting for Huzurnagar constituency workers will be held from 5 pm to 9 pm on the same day.
Apart from Uttam, his wife Padmavathi Reddy, and prominent leaders from the Congress, the preparatory meetings will be attended by representatives from mandal, village branch, booth committees, and key workers of the respective constituencies. Uttam and Padmavathi have been expressing confidence in securing victories with a majority of 50,000 in both Huzurnagar and Kodad.