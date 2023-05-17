MP Uttam Kumar Reddy begins preparing the ground in Huzurnagar, Kodad ahead of polls

SURYAPET: Former TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy is gearing up for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections by conducting preparatory meetings for the Kodad and Huzurnagar Assembly constituencies. With the election notification expected in September and the elections likely to be held in late November, Uttam emphasised the need to prepare the party ranks within the limited timeframe of 100 to 150 days.