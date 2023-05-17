Ryots protest delay in procurement, block traffic on Narsapur-Medak road

MEDAK: Farmers have hit the road alleging that the authorities are negligent in procuring paddy. They marched to Narsapur crossroads on Wednesday on tractors and then squatted on the road, blocking the traffic on Narsapur-Medak road.
The farmer said the same negligence in procurement about 10 days ago cost them dearly as untimely rains had damaged the paddy stacked at the procurement centres. Farmers from Revancha, Reddypally, Chinna Chinta Kunta, Pedda Chinta Kunta, and Narsapur were among those who staged the protest.
Narsapur municipal chairman Murali Yadav shared his concern and sat with them on the road. As the demonstration was holding up traffic, the police intervened and pleaded with them to end their protest. But the farmers insisted that they should get a clean assurance that the officials would procure the paddy.
They said that the farmers were in trouble and yet the ruling party leaders are playing either volleyball or cricket back in their villages.