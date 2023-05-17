Telangana BJP seeks revocation of Raja Singh’s suspension

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday revealed that the party’s State unit has appealed to the Central leadership to revoke the suspension on Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and expressed the hope that a favourable decision will be taken at the earliest.
Addressing the media on the sidelines of “Khelo Bharat-Jeeto Bhagyanagar” sports meet organised at the Nizam College grounds in Hyderabad, Sanjay said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was spending public money lavishly on blowing his own trumpet by holding the Telangana Formation Day celebrations for 21 days, at a time when the weaker sections were struggling to survive.
He dared the Chief Minister to release a white paper on the developmental works undertaken by his government and the implementation of department-wise welfare schemes in the last nine years.“KCR has stooped to a new low by luring the media houses with advertisements and packages so that they won’t write stories on the growth of the BJP in the State. He has been imposing restrictions and stifling the voices in the media that have been exposing the failures of the State government,” he said.
BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar said that the next ‘Nirudyoga March’ will be held in Khammam on May 27.