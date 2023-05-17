Telangana Governor vows to take up five gram panchayats demerger issue with Centre

KHAMMAM: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday assured that she would take the issue of demerger of five-gram panchayats (GPs) from Andhra Pradesh to the notice of the Union government. The Governor visited the temple town of Bhadrachalam and interacted with tribals at a function hall.
During the bifurcation of erstwhile AP, five GPs from Bhadrachalam mandal — Yetapaka, Kannaigudem, Purusothapatnam, Gundala, and Pichukalapadu were merged into residuary AP State. Since then, residents of those panchayats have been agitating for a demerger. The Governor said that local MLA Podem Veeraiah informed her about the issue. She promised to resolve the issue at the earliest.
‘Innovation vital’
Later, the Governor took part in ‘Y-20 India celebrations’ to mark India’s G20 presidency at Khammam Institute of Technology and Sciences. Addressing the gathering, she urged students to transform their campuses into a hub for innovation and an ecosystem for startups, which play a vital role in job creation and strengthening the economy. “Every student is bestowed with unique capabilities. Just find your passion and work to excel in the same. You are born to do extraordinary works,” she added.