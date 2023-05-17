Telangana High Court junks letter, clears registration of patta lands in Ameenpur

The court highlighted that the Collector’s letter was the sole basis for the authorities’ refusal to consider registrations for the plots initially sold by the Society. The defendants did not argue that the subject plots, in this case, were government properties or assigned lands, nor was any public notification issued under Section 22-A of the Registration Act of 1908 concerning these plots. The court emphasised that the district Collector lacks jurisdiction to issue letters to registration authorities without following the provisions of Section 22-A of the Registration Act.