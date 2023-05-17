Warner Bros. to set up International Development Centre centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Global media powerhouse Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its entry into the thriving media and entertainment landscape of Telangana, unveiling plans to establish the International Development Centre (IDC) in Hyderabad. The proposed IDC is expected to generate employment opportunities for 1,200 professionals.
In a meeting between IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Alexandra Carter, senior V-P (finance) at Warner Bros. Discovery, both parties expressed their shared vision of driving growth and innovation within the media and entertainment sector. The collaboration solidifies a promising future for Hyderabad as a key hub for Warner Bros. Discovery’s operations.
The IDC in Hyderabad will serve as a strategic centre for Warner Bros. Discovery’s operations in India. In its inaugural year, the IDC plans to employ 1,200 professionals, with further expansion as the business grows. The decision underscores Warner Bros. Discovery’s commitment to fostering the development of the media and entertainment industry in Hyderabad.
Renowned for its diverse portfolio of content, brands, and franchises spanning television, film, streaming, and gaming, Warner Bros. Discovery boasts of globally recognised names such as HBO, HBO Max, CNN, TLC, Discovery, Discovery Plus, WB, Eurosport, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Cinemax, Pogo, Toon Cart, HGTV, and Quest. By establishing a presence in Hyderabad, Warner Bros. Discovery aims to tap into the vast potential of the Indian market and leverage the city’s dynamic media and entertainment ecosystem.
Upon his arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Rama Rao received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora. As part of his week-long business tour, he will actively participate in business meetings to pursue investments.
Expressing his excitement, Rama Rao tweeted: “Thrilled to announce the grand entry of global media powerhouse Warner Bros. Discovery into the entertainment realm of Telangana! Hyderabad is set to witness the launch of their incredible IDC, a hub of creativity and innovation, with a whopping 1,200 employees in the first year alone!”