Boy killed in stray dog attack in Warangal 

Observing that stray dogs in the town were being sterilised it is painful that such an incident occurred, said ruling BRS MLA D Vinay Bhaskar. 

Published: 19th May 2023 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: An eight-year-old boy was killed when stray dogs attacked him in Warangal town in Telangana on Friday.

The boy, whose parents came from Uttar Pradesh in search of a livelihood, was attacked by the dogs when he had gone to attend nature's call at the Kazipet Railway station Friday morning, ruling BRS MLA D Vinay Bhaskar told reporters.

The incident happened when the boy's parents had gone to a shop.

The boy succumbed though he was rushed to a hospital before medical treatment could be provided to him.

Vinay Bhaskar, who called on the boy's parents, said the administration would extend all help to them.

Observing that stray dogs in the town were being sterilised, he said it is painful that such an incident occurred.

In a distressing incident that sent shock waves across Telangana, a four-year-old child was mauled to death by stray dogs here in February last, prompting strong public reactions.

