BRS leader Ponguleti plans another meet to prove his strength

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a game of one-upmanship, in his bitter rivalry with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, the suspended BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has decided to organise another Athmeeya Sammelanam.

Since his suspension from the pink party, Srinivasa Reddy has organised nine Athmeeya Sammelanam covering nine out of 10 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Khammam district. His 10th meeting, scheduled to be held in the Khammam Assembly segment on May 21, is being seen as another attempt by the former MP to show his strength in the district.

Srinivasa Reddy’s supporters are making elaborate arrangements for the meeting to be organised in Khammam town and planning to mobilise at least 15,000 people to make the meeting a grand success. After his suspension from the party, a war of words erupted between Srinivasa Reddy and Ajay Kumar.

While Srinivasa Reddy said that he will ensure no BRS leader wins in the next elections from the erstwhile Khammam district, Ajay Kumar stated that no one can stop him from emerging the winner. Srinivasa Reddy’s supporters Muvva Vijayababu and T Brahmaiah said that “despite of the BRS leaders’ attempts to obstruct the Athmeeya Sammelanam, we are striving hard to make it a success’’.

“There was a speculation that Ponguleti will announce his future plans -- on joining another party or starting his own party, during meeting. But, no such announcement will be made on May 21. He will his plans only after June 10,” they said.’

