CM KCR conspiring to ban Bajrang Dal: Telangana BJP chief Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was conspiring to ban Bajrang Dal in Telangana, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has said that the former wants to make it a poll issue in the election year.

Addressing the party’s BC Sammelan in Nagole on Thursday, he said: “Congress vowed to ban Bajrang Dal ahead of Karnataka polls. KCR wants to do the same here. But Telangana is different from Karnataka and such tactics won’t work here.”

“Even the Muslims in Telangana are not demanding ban on Bajrang Dal. But, the BRS and Congress are competing each other to ban Hindutva organisations and arrest their activists.”He said that the BCs were unable to understand the conspiracy behind the chief minister’s schemes, including distribution of sheep, buffaloes and fish fingerlings to certain backward communities, instead of giving them adequate political representation.He also announced that BJP would be holding “BC Garjana” in June by mobilising one lakh people for a public meeting in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, BJP MP K Laxman spoke on how former prime ministers starting from Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi were against reservations for BCs, and how a historic decision to implement the recommendations of the Mandal Commission by former prime minister VP Singh, was unsuccessfully contested in the Supreme Court by NSUI. He also said that while the NDA government gave the constitutional powers to the BC Commission, Congress and CPM were against it.

“Former chief minister NT Rama Rao gave 34% reservation to BCs in local bodies. But, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reduced it to 23% and gave 11% to Muslims. This resulted in 32 of 50 GHMC corporator seats meant for BCs going to Muslims. It was done only to appease the MIM,” he said.While stating there was no BC Corporation in Telangana, he said that out of Rs 2,000 crore allotted in the budget only Rs 7 crore was spent on the welfare of BCs.

BC declaration

Reading out the BC Declaration which was passed during the conference, BJP MP K Laxman assured that after coming to power, BJP will implement categorisation of BCs, and will ensure that out of 27 per cent reservations for BCs, seven to eight per cent will be implemented for the most-backward classes (MBCs).

