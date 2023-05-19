Home States Telangana

Green activists lash out at Telangana govt for scrapping GO 111

Say Supreme Court must intervene to ensure its orders are upheld

Osmansagar

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Environmental activists and water conservationists have strongly criticised the Telangana Government’s decision to revoke GO 111, which aimed to protect the catchment areas of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar lakes.

They argue that this move is a clear violation of Supreme Court orders and undermines the conservation of natural resources.

According to noted environmentalist Prof K Purushotham Reddy, the Supreme Court should intervene to ensure compliance with its orders. He questions the revocation of GO 111, suggesting that it is politically motivated ahead of the Assembly elections. Reddy highlighted the disappearance of lakes and water bodies, which has negatively impacted people’s lives due to the government’s negligence. He also raises concerns about the lack of a report from the top-level committee appointed by the government to study the reservoirs’ impact.

“The responsibility now lies with the Supreme Court to ensure its orders are upheld as environmentalists and citizens have already won the battle in court. These lakes must not be handed over to developers, especially when rising temperatures and climate crisis are hitting the city’s natural resources,” he said.

Lubna Sarwat, another activist and founder of Save Our Urban Lakes, also condemned the decision to scrap GO 111, stating that it violates orders from the High Court, National Green Tribunal (NGT), and the Supreme Court. Sarwat pledges to fight against the government’s decision, emphasising the reservoirs’ crucial role in providing drinking water to Hyderabad’s citizens.

She pointed out that the NGT and High Court have mandated the submission of an expert committee report before making further decisions, which has not been done. Sarwat questions the lack of transparency regarding the committee’s report, further undermining the government’s decision. She said that the Chief Minister’s plan was to transform the catchment areas into a concrete jungle, which could lead to severe environmental problems.

“The Supreme Court has stressed on the State government’s duty to protect water bodies from encroachments.  The activists also dispute the government’s claim that the city no longer depends on these two lakes for water. They said 65 million gallon water was being drawn from the lakes even today.

