Hyderabad boiling as summer peaks in Telangana

Mercury levels inch towards 46°C; meteorologists forecast similar weather for next few days

Published: 19th May 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

A woman tries to shield herself from the sweltering heat near RTC X Roads in Hyderabad on Thursday | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is currently experiencing intense heat and severe humidity as the summer reaches its peak.

Temperatures consistently rise above 41°C, causing discomfort for residents. The weather becomes humid as early as 8 am, and by 10 am, the heat becomes unbearable.

This situation has made it challenging for the public to venture outside in the afternoons. Even individuals commuting on two-wheelers feel the impact of the heat while returning home from their offices in the evenings.On Thursday, several areas of Hyderabad reported temperatures exceeding 41°C. Khairatabad recorded the highest temperature at 41.6°C, followed by Serilingampally (41.3°C) and Kukatpally (40.5°C).

Nalgonda dist records 45.9°C

In other parts of the State, temperatures remain above 45 °C in districts like Nalgonda, Suryapet, Karimnagar, and Khammam. Nalgonda recorded the highest temperature in the State, reaching 45.9°C. Most districts experienced temperatures over 44 °C. Weather conditions are expected to remain similar or even more intense in the upcoming days.

