Telangana HC stays installation of NTR statue at Lakkaram lake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on the proposal of the Khammam municipal corporation to erect a statue of the late NT Rama Rao at Lakkaram lake.

The judge was hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by Sri Adibhatla Sri Kalapeetam, Bharatiya Yadav Sangham, Sri Krishna Jack, and others, who objected to the statue being shaped in the form of Lord Sri Krishna. Making it clear that they do not oppose a statue of NTR, the petitioners said that it should not depict him as Lord Krishna.

The petitioners told Justice Shavili that the State government granted permission for the statue which was proposed by the NT Rama Rao Vigraha Erpatu Committee, headed by Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The Khammam district Collector and Municipal Commissioner have already accorded permission to install the statue.During the hearing, Justice Shavili expressed concerns over the installation of the NTR statue at Lakkaram lake, which is a popular tourist destination, and ordered a stay until further orders.

Incidentally, another writ petition raising similar objections is also scheduled to be heard by Justice Shavili. The statue, intended to commemorate NTR’s 100th birthday on May 28, 2023, has been met with controversy due to allegations that it violates Supreme Court orders and a circular issued by the State government dated December 18, 2016, prohibiting the installation of statues in public places.

Responding to the petitioners’ arguments, Justice Shavili issued notices to the State government represented by the Chief Secretary (GAD), Principal Secretary (MAUD), Principal Secretary (Revenue), district Collector, Municipal commissioner and Minister Ajay Kumar, directing them to file their counters by the next day of the hearing.

