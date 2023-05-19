Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court denies bail to two accused in TSPSC paper leak case

The public prosecutor vigorously opposed bail, claiming that accused No 18 had obtained a copy of the question paper and appeared for the exam.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Sambasivarao Naidu of Telangana High Court on Thursday denied bail to two accused — Sai Loukik and Sai Sushmita, in the TSPSC paper leak case. Sai Loukik and Sai Sushmita have been listed as accused No 17 and 18 respectively in the case.  A17 Sai Loukik is the spouse of A18 Sai Sushmita.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that while some of the other defendants were given bail, his clients have been in prison for 42 days. The public prosecutor vigorously opposed bail, claiming that accused No 18 had obtained a copy of the question paper and appeared for the exam.

Later, they took large amounts of money to distribute the question paper among to other job aspirants, the public prosecutor said.When the judge refused to grant bail, counsel for the petitioners asked the court for permission to withdraw the petition and return it to the trial court.

