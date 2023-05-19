Home States Telangana

Telangana Minister hands over 210 2BHKs in Kamala Nagar

Published: 19th May 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 09:24 AM

Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The dream of owning a house is coming true for people belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) as the State government is constructing 2BHK houses for them free of cost, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav after inaugurating 210 2BHK houses at Kamala Nagar in Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency on Wednesday.

The Minister said that one lakh 2BHK Dignity Houses are being constructed in Hyderabad alone so that the urban poor could live comfortably. “Only a true leader like Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will spend any amount of money to address the problems faced by the common man,” he added.

Talasani said that the Telangana government waived pending bills of beneficiaries under the Indiramma Housing Scheme which was formulated by the previous governments. He said that the houses have been distributed to 89 beneficiaries in Kamala Nagar, and the remaining 121 houses will be allocated soon after an inspection is carried out by the local MLA and Revenue officials.

