Telangana polls: Winnability main criteria as Priyanka set to revamp Congress ticket distribution

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is set to arrive in Hyderabad, raising anticipation of her collaboration with poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.

Sources reveal that Priyanka is firm on rejuvenating the Telangana Congress and bringing the party back to power in the State and at the Centre.

Insider information suggests that Congress is poised to revamp its ticket allotment policy for the upcoming Assembly elections. Departing from the earlier practice of giving tickets based on seniority and lobbying, the party plans to implement a fresh approach that exclusively considers the candidate’s strength and winnability. The Congress aims to eliminate shortcuts and ensure a transparent and merit-based selection process.

Priyanka’s team, supported by Kanugolu’s team, will initiate an extensive field-level survey across all Assembly constituencies. The survey, set to commence in the second week of June, is expected to span approximately two months. Teams will collect representative samples, amounting to at least 2% of the electorate, from diverse categories such as age groups, communities, castes, farmers, and traders.

Sources indicate that there will be no provision for ticket allocation based on personal influence or lobbying this time around. Priyanka intends to base ticket distribution solely on the survey results, ensuring a fair and unbiased process. To maintain impartiality in candidate finalisation, the AICC general secretary plans to hold regular meetings exclusively with Kanugolu, excluding State party leaders.

According to top sources within the Telangana Congress, Priyanka will conduct review meetings in each Assembly segment with party in-charges, Youth Congress members, and NSUI representatives in the coming days. She will also convene a meeting for Lok Sabha segments, engaging with incumbent and former MPs who intend to contest the upcoming elections.

The party is expected to announce 60% of the Assembly seats, along with the survey details, by the end of August or the second week of September. The remaining seats will likely be declared in October, as the party anticipates challenges from rebel factions and seeks to ensure unity in the fight against both the BRS in the State and the BJP across the country.

Priyanka’s involvement has invigorated the party cadre, but on the other hand, it has created anxiety among aspirants and their influential backers, who traditionally play a significant role in securing tickets for several leaders.

