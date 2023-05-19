Telangana Cabinet okays GO 111 scrapping

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant move ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the State Cabinet that met on Thursday decided to revoke the controversial GO 111, bringing relief to the residents of 84 villages. Additionally, the Cabinet announced a cash aid of Rs 1 lakh to individuals engaged in caste-based occupations.

Furthermore, the State government’s proposal to conduct a 21-day celebration marking the decennial State Formation Day received the Cabinet’s approval. The Cabinet also decided to regularise the services of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs).

Briefing the media on the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that one of the key outcomes was the unanimous decision to entirely scrap GO 111. Originally issued in 1996 by the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh, GO 111 aimed to safeguard Osmansagar and Himayatsagar by restricting industrialisation and urbanisation by restricting construction activities in the 84 villages that came under its ambit.

Last year, the State Cabinet initiated the process of scrapping GO 111 and established a high-power committee to evaluate the implications of revoking the order. “Now, all the 84 villages covered by GO 111 will receive permissions and conversions, similar to other villages,” stated R&B Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy.

The long-standing demand for the elimination of GO 111 stemmed from the lack of development opportunities in these villages.“Hyderabad now has sufficient water supply for drinking purposes from Godavari and Krishna rivers. However, we will ensure the protection of existing reservoirs,” affirmed Harish Rao.

To safeguard Himayatsagar and Gandipet reservoirs, the government plans to construct sewerage treatment plants (STPs) and a ring main. Additionally, Himayatsagar and Gandipet will be linked with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, while Hussainsagar will be connected with Godavari waters. The Cabinet has instructed officials to develop guidelines for linking the Godavari river with Hussainsagar.

Subcommittee formed

In another development, the Cabinet formed a subcommittee led by Minister Gangula Kamalakar to finalise the details for providing Rs 1 lakh cash aid to individuals involved in caste-based occupations such as barbers, washermen, and goldsmiths.Considering the crop damage caused by recent hailstorms in April and May, officials were directed to advance the crop season to ensure completion of harvesting by the end of March.

Other Key decisions

DMHO posts sanctioned to all 33 districts

6 DMHOs for six zones in Hyderabad

Primary Health Centres sanctioned in 40 newly formed mandals

Permanent employees sanctioned for Urban Health Centres

Stringent action will be taken against those selling spurious seeds

The second phase of distribution of sheep to start in 15 days

10 guntas of land allotted in Wanaparthy for construction of Journalist Welfare Bhavan

23 acres allocated for Khammam Journalist Society for house sites

10 posts sanctioned for TSPSC

Umamaheswara lift irrigation scheme sanctioned in Atchampet Nagarkurnool dist

A member of Jain community will be taken on Minority Commission

HYDERABAD: In a significant move ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the State Cabinet that met on Thursday decided to revoke the controversial GO 111, bringing relief to the residents of 84 villages. Additionally, the Cabinet announced a cash aid of Rs 1 lakh to individuals engaged in caste-based occupations. Furthermore, the State government’s proposal to conduct a 21-day celebration marking the decennial State Formation Day received the Cabinet’s approval. The Cabinet also decided to regularise the services of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs). Briefing the media on the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that one of the key outcomes was the unanimous decision to entirely scrap GO 111. Originally issued in 1996 by the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh, GO 111 aimed to safeguard Osmansagar and Himayatsagar by restricting industrialisation and urbanisation by restricting construction activities in the 84 villages that came under its ambit.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Last year, the State Cabinet initiated the process of scrapping GO 111 and established a high-power committee to evaluate the implications of revoking the order. “Now, all the 84 villages covered by GO 111 will receive permissions and conversions, similar to other villages,” stated R&B Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy. The long-standing demand for the elimination of GO 111 stemmed from the lack of development opportunities in these villages.“Hyderabad now has sufficient water supply for drinking purposes from Godavari and Krishna rivers. However, we will ensure the protection of existing reservoirs,” affirmed Harish Rao. To safeguard Himayatsagar and Gandipet reservoirs, the government plans to construct sewerage treatment plants (STPs) and a ring main. Additionally, Himayatsagar and Gandipet will be linked with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, while Hussainsagar will be connected with Godavari waters. The Cabinet has instructed officials to develop guidelines for linking the Godavari river with Hussainsagar. Subcommittee formed In another development, the Cabinet formed a subcommittee led by Minister Gangula Kamalakar to finalise the details for providing Rs 1 lakh cash aid to individuals involved in caste-based occupations such as barbers, washermen, and goldsmiths.Considering the crop damage caused by recent hailstorms in April and May, officials were directed to advance the crop season to ensure completion of harvesting by the end of March. Other Key decisions DMHO posts sanctioned to all 33 districts 6 DMHOs for six zones in Hyderabad Primary Health Centres sanctioned in 40 newly formed mandals Permanent employees sanctioned for Urban Health Centres Stringent action will be taken against those selling spurious seeds The second phase of distribution of sheep to start in 15 days 10 guntas of land allotted in Wanaparthy for construction of Journalist Welfare Bhavan 23 acres allocated for Khammam Journalist Society for house sites 10 posts sanctioned for TSPSC Umamaheswara lift irrigation scheme sanctioned in Atchampet Nagarkurnool dist A member of Jain community will be taken on Minority Commission