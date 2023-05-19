TPCC chief Revanth urges prodigal sons to return to Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need for the ‘reunification’ of all anti-KCR forces in the State as the BJP would not be able to defeat the BRS, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday gave a call to all the prodigal sons to return to the Congress fold and defeat the BRS. He also invited BJP MLA Eatala Rajender to join the Congress.

Revanth’s statement came in the wake of the Congress registering a stunning victory in the recent Karnataka Assembly elections and also assumes significance amid reports suggesting that some disgruntled BJP leaders plan to form a new regional outfit.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he emphasised: “Reunification of anti-KCR forces aligns with the wishes of the people of the State. Regardless of any personal grievances or criticisms against me, I am committed to the party’s cause and the welfare of the State. Those leaders who departed from the party are welcome to return without any hesitation. Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, as the leaders of the party, will provide the necessary support and protection to them. There should be no debate regarding my leadership within the party.”

Expressing his readiness to accommodate former Congress leaders, Revanth mentioned names such as Vivek Venkataswamy, Konda Vishveshwar Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, extending an invitation for them to rejoin the Congress fold. It is worth noting that Ponguleti is not associated with the Congress.

Acknowledging the current political landscape, where some ex-Congress leaders have joined the BJP, Revanth argued that both the BJP and those leaders had come to realise that defeating the BRS in Telangana was an arduous task.

Speaking to the media, Revanth Reddy said: “The BJP no longer trusts these leaders, and they too have lost faith in the BJP. Despite their previous misconceptions, they are now aware that the BJP cannot defeat the BRS.” Drawing an analogy, the TPCC chief compared the departure of some party leaders to a “love marriage,” asserting that the Congress party, like a mother, would accept all those who left and extend an invitation to return. Revanth stressed the urgency of uniting the anti-KCR forces, emphasising the burden that the Telangana society currently endures under the government led by KCR.

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need for the ‘reunification’ of all anti-KCR forces in the State as the BJP would not be able to defeat the BRS, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday gave a call to all the prodigal sons to return to the Congress fold and defeat the BRS. He also invited BJP MLA Eatala Rajender to join the Congress. Revanth’s statement came in the wake of the Congress registering a stunning victory in the recent Karnataka Assembly elections and also assumes significance amid reports suggesting that some disgruntled BJP leaders plan to form a new regional outfit. Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he emphasised: “Reunification of anti-KCR forces aligns with the wishes of the people of the State. Regardless of any personal grievances or criticisms against me, I am committed to the party’s cause and the welfare of the State. Those leaders who departed from the party are welcome to return without any hesitation. Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, as the leaders of the party, will provide the necessary support and protection to them. There should be no debate regarding my leadership within the party.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Expressing his readiness to accommodate former Congress leaders, Revanth mentioned names such as Vivek Venkataswamy, Konda Vishveshwar Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, extending an invitation for them to rejoin the Congress fold. It is worth noting that Ponguleti is not associated with the Congress. Acknowledging the current political landscape, where some ex-Congress leaders have joined the BJP, Revanth argued that both the BJP and those leaders had come to realise that defeating the BRS in Telangana was an arduous task. Speaking to the media, Revanth Reddy said: “The BJP no longer trusts these leaders, and they too have lost faith in the BJP. Despite their previous misconceptions, they are now aware that the BJP cannot defeat the BRS.” Drawing an analogy, the TPCC chief compared the departure of some party leaders to a “love marriage,” asserting that the Congress party, like a mother, would accept all those who left and extend an invitation to return. Revanth stressed the urgency of uniting the anti-KCR forces, emphasising the burden that the Telangana society currently endures under the government led by KCR.