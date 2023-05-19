TS EdCET conducted succesfully across Telangana, AP

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2023 was conducted successfully across the State on Thursday, announced Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof R Limbadri.The TS EdCET is held for admissions into the two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) course in colleges across the State. Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda, was responsible for conducting the exam this year.

Prof Limbadri along with MGU Vice-Chancellor and TS EdCET chairman Acharya Gopal Reddy inspected several test centres in Nalgonda district on Thursday. Addressing the media later, he said the examination was conducted online in all 49 examination centres, which were being monitored from the command control centre set up at the MGU campus.

Besides Telangana, centres were also set up in Kurnool and Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 31,725 candidates had registered for the test out of which 27,495 (86.7 per cent) MGU V-C Acharya Gopal Reddy expressed his delight at the smooth conduct of the test. He added that he was confident that the MGU would take on more responsibilities in the near future.

