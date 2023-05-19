Home States Telangana

TS EdCET conducted succesfully across Telangana, AP

Besides Telangana, centres were also set up in Kurnool and Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh.  

Published: 19th May 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri inspects the test centre at SPR school in  Nalgonda on Thursday ​

​TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri inspects the test centre at SPR school in  Nalgonda on Thursday ​

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2023 was conducted successfully across the State on Thursday, announced Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof R Limbadri.The TS EdCET is held for admissions into the two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) course in colleges across the State. Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda, was responsible for conducting the exam this year.

Prof Limbadri along with MGU Vice-Chancellor and TS EdCET chairman Acharya Gopal Reddy inspected several test centres in Nalgonda district on Thursday. Addressing the media later, he said the examination was conducted online in all 49 examination centres, which were being monitored from the command control centre set up at the MGU campus.  

Besides Telangana, centres were also set up in Kurnool and Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 31,725 candidates had registered for the test out of which 27,495 (86.7 per cent) MGU V-C Acharya Gopal Reddy expressed his delight at the smooth conduct of the test. He added that he was confident that the MGU would take on more responsibilities in the near future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Education Common Entrance Test TS EdCET
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp