US-based Ocugen to set up R&D centre on gene, cell therapies in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: US-based biotechnology firm Ocugen has decided to establish a research and development (R&D) centre in Telangana that will focus on developing cutting-edge modifier gene therapies and regenerative cell therapy targeting unmet medical needs, and vaccines to support public health.

The centre will also make a positive economic impact in the region and provide a significant number of jobs in the next few years. Based out of Pennsylvania in the United States, Ocugen Inc focuses on discovering, developing and commercialising new treatment options to improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe through courageous innovation.

“We look forward to expanding operations in India and beginning to transform Ocugen into a truly global organisation as we pursue new approaches to medicine being bold and thinking differently with patients at the centre of everything we do,” said Dr Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of Ocugen.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “This is a testament to the vibrant biotech industry and a strong academic base in the State that has attracted both local and international players to establish research and development centres.”

“As part of our 2030 vision of becoming a $250 billion ecosystem, we had identified complex manufacturing and advanced therapeutics as a key pillar for growth and I believe that this investment focused on cell & gene therapy is strategic in nature to drive growth in emerging areas of life sciences,” he added.

Ocugen’s novel R&D pipeline encompasses three unique platform technologies focused on ophthalmology, orthopedics, and infectious diseases. The company’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases caused by mutations in multiple genes with a single product unlike traditional gene therapies.

