6000 Years Old Neolithic Celts found at BNR Hills in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Archaeologists have found a prehistoric rock shelter and noticed Neolithic stone axes (celts) underneath a natural rock formation at BNR Hills, adjacent to Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to E Sivanagi Reddy, CEO of Pleach India Foundation and S Haragopal, Convenor of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, while exploring the rock locally known as ‘Tabelu Gundu’ (Tortoise rock) to find whether there were any remains of prehistoric rock art in the form of paintings or bruisings, surprisingly they noticed two neolithic celts (axes) made out of basalt stone from the floor of the natural shelter.

Tortoise Rock has now been developed as a traffic Island on the road leading to BNR Hills

The axes measured 12x7.2x2.1 cms and 9.2x3.9x2.2 cms in length, width and thickness respectively, they added.

The find revealed that they belonged to the neolithic people who had intensified agriculture, domestication of animals and settled temporarily during the period between 4000 – 2000 BC.

"The ‘Tortoise rock’ might have served as a seasonal habitation, since plenty of water sources now known as Durgam Cheruvu and Malkam Cheruvu were located within the vicinity," the explorers observed.

The Archaeologists held that the neolithic remains noticed there pushed the antiquity of Hyderabad back to 6,000 years.

In view of the archaeological significance and uniqueness of the ‘Tortoise Rock’ formations, Reddy and Haragopal appealed to the gated community residents of BNR Hills, to preserve them for posterity.

