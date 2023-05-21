AlliantGroup’s expansion plan to create over 9K jobs in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for IT and Industries, K T Rama Rao’s visit to the United States has yielded remarkable results for Telangana, attracting a massive investment that will create an impressive 9,000 job opportunities.

AlliantGroup, a leading global consulting and financial firm headquartered in Houston, USA, has announced its plans for expansion, reaffirming its confidence in Telangana’s business-friendly environment. This proposed expansion will significantly boost the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector in Telangana and India.

Whoa! That's a grand entry!



Telangana IT Minister @KTRBRS received a rousing welcome from @alliantgroup employees today in Houston, US pic.twitter.com/4n3s3J7rgx May 20, 2023

AlliantGroup, known for its expertise in tax, accounting, and audit services, is poised to make a substantial impact on the BFSI sector in Hyderabad. The company will expand its operations in the city, leading to the creation of 9,000 new jobs. The ambitious growth plans for Hyderabad were announced by AlliantGroup’s CEO, Dhaval Jadav, and the leadership team, following a meeting with Minister K T Rama Rao at the company’s Houston headquarters.

Having already established a strong presence in Hyderabad since 2020 with 1,000 employees working in their 150,000 square feet office, providing audit, tax, advisory, and accounting services, AlliantGroup will further expand its consulting arm with the addition of 9,000 new jobs. This expansion will bring the total employment at AlliantGroup’s Hyderabad office to 10,000.

Minister KT Rama Rao expressed his delight at the announcement, emphasising the excellent opportunities this brings for the youth in the fields of tax, accounting, audit services, and core IT technologies. He highlighted that AlliantGroup’s decision exemplifies the unwavering trust and confidence the BFSI industry has placed in the city.

