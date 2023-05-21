Ambitions of Telangana Congress leaders weigh on party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In stark contrast to the Karnataka unit of the party, the Telangana Congress remains embroiled in internal strife at a time elections are on the horizon. This may have more to do with the fact that the ambitions of top-tier leaders within the grand old party to secure the Chief Minister’s position remain undeterred, despite its dwindling presence in the State Legislature.

Congress seniors seem to have forgotten that the number of party MLAs has reduced from 19 to a mere five in the 119-seat Assembly over the past four years, the party even losing its status as the main Opposition.

Contrasting with their counterparts in Karnataka, where the party managed to achieve a resounding electoral victory despite internal disagreements, Telangana Congress leaders seem to have opted for internal discord. A disturbing revelation comes to light as one of the party’s social media wings has targeted its own leaders through designated war rooms, orchestrating hate campaigns aimed at tarnishing the character of senior members.

During an election preparatory meeting in Kodad, former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy voiced his concerns, stating, “A campaign to assassinate my character is being carried out within the party.” Uttam’s complaint led the Cybercrime sleuths to trace the source of these malicious messages to the social media war room of the Youth Congress, raising serious questions about the party’s internal dynamics.

This is not the first instance of senior leaders facing allegations of hate campaigns orchestrated against them. Earlier, when detractors of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy staged a revolt, Uttam accused Sunil Kanugolu’s team, which has been entrusted with the task of devising the election strategy for the party, of engaging in such activities. The reasons behind these hate campaigns against their own leaders are perplexing.

In a research paper titled “Use and Rise of Social Media as Election Campaign Medium in India,” Prof N Narasimhamurthy emphasised the importance of social media platforms for politicians and political parties to garner support, encourage participation, and engage in continuous dialogue with the public.

The professor noted, “Most importantly, social media allows highly motivated individuals to create a context in which even those who are less motivated can be effective without having to become activists themselves, creating a conducive environment for politicians to exploit.”

Within the context of infighting in Telangana Congress, it becomes evident that the leaders’ ultimate objective is to emerge as champions of the party, should it secure power in the upcoming elections.

