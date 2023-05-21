Eatala Rajender may be Telangana BJP campaign chief

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With concerns voiced by key leaders within the Telangana BJP, the party's high command is directing its attention towards resolving internal issues and revitalising the organisation to ensure its preparedness for the upcoming polls. According to sources, discussions are underway between the high command and dissidents to address the internal challenges.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been particularly focused on the Telangana unit, holding discussions with “joinings committee” chairman Eatala Rajender four days ago. Sources indicate that Shah has informed the dissident leaders that the high command plans to assign key roles to the leaders who have expressed dissatisfaction with the State leadership.

Highly-placed sources in the State BJP have revealed that the party intends to establish a campaign committee comprising influential leaders who are committed to grassroots party work. Rajender is likely to be appointed as the campaign committee chairman, while others may be accommodated as vice-chairpersons and members of it. Several leaders who recently visited Delhi have urged the BJP high command to replace the State leadership in order to strengthen the party.

However, at this stage, the party is not inclined to change the State leadership, as doing so could potentially expose fissures in the party. Sources also indicate that the high command is unwilling to take risks while the State is gearing up for elections, and instead aims to bridge gaps between leaders and provide a clear direction for their work aligned with its plans.

The reaction of dissidents to the decisions made by the party remains unclear. While some leaders have demanded the appointment of Rajender as the BJP State president, the high command may assign him additional responsibilities. The acceptance or rejection of this decision by the dissident leaders is generating intense debate within the State BJP.

Meanwhile, the interest of potential new joiners in the party hinges on whether Rajender is appointed as BJP chief, and how they perceive this message and decide on their course of action. This dynamic adds another layer of intrigue to the political landscape in Telangana.

