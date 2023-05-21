KCR directs officials to make Telangana Formation Day fete a memorable affair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In explicit instructions to officials to make elaborate arrangements for the upcoming tenth-year celebrations of the State’s formation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that the celebrations should showcase the remarkable achievements made in various fields such as agriculture, electricity, and welfare while highlighting the active involvement of the village communities.

The celebrations, spanning 21 days, will kick off with an inaugural session on June 2 at the Secretariat.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat, KCR emphasised the significance of the celebrations, describing them as a momentous occasion in the history of Telangana. He reminisced about the struggles faced by the region before its formation and proudly highlighted the unprecedented progress made in sectors like power, agriculture, and irrigation, setting an exemplary model for the entire country.

Drawing attention to the transformative changes in the power sector, KCR noted the stark contrast between the past, when people relied on inverters and converters, and the present, where Telangana is known for providing uninterrupted 24x7 power, including free electricity to farmers.

In a bid to ensure that the accomplishments of the State reach every corner, the Chief Minister instructed officials to effectively communicate the developments achieved in various sectors, such as agriculture, welfare, irrigation, education, healthcare, and overall infrastructure, through diverse media channels.

He expressed his desire to spend these three weeks in the company of the people of Telangana, who have reaped the benefits of their collective struggle. He emphasised the need for the celebrations, starting from each village and culminating in Hyderabad, to be celebrated with great enthusiasm and in a festive spirit.

KCR directed the organising committee to meticulously plan the official programmes, including the setting up of a stage at the Secretariat, the reception of the parade by the police, and the hoisting of the national flag during the commencement on June 2. Detailed instructions were given regarding parking facilities for dignitaries and arrangements for high tea. The review meeting was attended by Ministers T Harish Rao and Prasanth Reddy, MLCs Palla Rajeswar Reddy and Sheri Shubash Reddy, and MLA T Jeevan Reddy, among others.

