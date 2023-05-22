Home States Telangana

Aspirants tense as KCR delays decision on MLC candidates

Meanwhile, Prof. Ganta Chakrapani and former RTI Commissioner Budda Murali, among others, are also keen on getting nominated.

Published: 22nd May 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the tenure of two Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor quota draws to a close on May 27, the BRS finds itself in a state of anticipation and curiosity. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s delay in announcing the candidates for the soon-to-be-vacant MLC positions has heightened anxiety among aspirants and party leaders vying for the coveted seats.

The impending retirements of MLCs Farooq Hussain and D Rajeswar Rao have triggered a race among contenders, including party leader Dasoju Sravan, former MLA Budida Bhikshamaiah Goud, and former MLCs Gangadhar Goud and Md. Saleem, all of whom are seen as frontrunners in the lobbying efforts. Meanwhile, Prof. Ganta Chakrapani and former RTI Commissioner Budda Murali, among others, are also keen on getting nominated.

With both retiring MLCs belonging to minority communities, one being Muslim and the other Christian, candidates from these communities are making serious attempts to secure another chance. Party sources suggest that KCR may consider accommodating individuals from other backgrounds, as the State is heading towards Assembly elections. It is speculated that both seats may be allocated to the BC (Backward Class) community, thereby increasing the prospects for former MLC Gangadhar Goud, hailing from Nizamabad district, as MLC Rajeswar Rao hails from the same district.

Within BRS circles, intriguing discussions are taking place, as neither leaders nor ministers are privy to the Chief Minister’s decision-making process. KCR is known for his tendency to spring surprises based on political equations. Sources indicate that the current selections may be driven by purely political considerations, as the State braces itself for Assembly elections, with opposition parties attempting to secure BC vote share. These five days leading up to the announcement have been marked by tension and sleepless nights for aspirants, who hope to secure an MLC berth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLCs BRS K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp