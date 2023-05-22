Aspirants tense as KCR delays decision on MLC candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the tenure of two Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor quota draws to a close on May 27, the BRS finds itself in a state of anticipation and curiosity. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s delay in announcing the candidates for the soon-to-be-vacant MLC positions has heightened anxiety among aspirants and party leaders vying for the coveted seats.

The impending retirements of MLCs Farooq Hussain and D Rajeswar Rao have triggered a race among contenders, including party leader Dasoju Sravan, former MLA Budida Bhikshamaiah Goud, and former MLCs Gangadhar Goud and Md. Saleem, all of whom are seen as frontrunners in the lobbying efforts. Meanwhile, Prof. Ganta Chakrapani and former RTI Commissioner Budda Murali, among others, are also keen on getting nominated.

With both retiring MLCs belonging to minority communities, one being Muslim and the other Christian, candidates from these communities are making serious attempts to secure another chance. Party sources suggest that KCR may consider accommodating individuals from other backgrounds, as the State is heading towards Assembly elections. It is speculated that both seats may be allocated to the BC (Backward Class) community, thereby increasing the prospects for former MLC Gangadhar Goud, hailing from Nizamabad district, as MLC Rajeswar Rao hails from the same district.

Within BRS circles, intriguing discussions are taking place, as neither leaders nor ministers are privy to the Chief Minister’s decision-making process. KCR is known for his tendency to spring surprises based on political equations. Sources indicate that the current selections may be driven by purely political considerations, as the State braces itself for Assembly elections, with opposition parties attempting to secure BC vote share. These five days leading up to the announcement have been marked by tension and sleepless nights for aspirants, who hope to secure an MLC berth.

