BRS MLAs reach out to cadre after failing in survey

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS MLAs who have received poor marks in the survey conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have started making up for their deficiencies. The survey has reportedly brought to light the poor rapport of the MLAs with the people and the BR's cadres in their respective constituencies.

After the survey and the CM’s rap, the MLAs are said to be spending most of their time in their constituencies trying to build good relations, particularly with mandal and village-level leaders of the BRS.

According to party sources, ruling party legislators in 30-35 constituencies across the State have initiated special programmes aimed at smoothening the ruffled feathers of local leaders.

Sources stated that most of the second-rung leaders like ZPTC and MPP members, and municipal and market committee chairpersons have been maintaining a distance from the MLAs as the latter have cold-shouldered the former. Their main grouse was that the MLAs were giving importance to those who have not even been elected as ward members.

The MLAs are allegedly maintaining a core group of their own to deal with the issues related to the public and the party in the constituencies, causing heartburn to the elected representatives, which could deal a huge blow to the party determined to come back to power for the third time.

The ‘Athmeeya Sammelanams’ conducted by the BRS pointed to a serious threat from the cadre in 30-35 Assembly segments because of the attitude of the MLAs and the party chief has instructed the ministers, MPs and other important leaders to focus on undoing the damage.

The discontent brewing among the hardcore party loyalists who have been with the BRS since its inception as the MLAs are said to be propping up the leaders who joined the BRS after 2014 and 2018 from the TDP and the Congress, threatens to erode voter base of the ruling party.

Desperate to improve their performance and find their way back into the good books of the CM by the time of the next survey, the MLAs are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the disgruntled village-level leaders and key karyakartas.

HYDERABAD: The BRS MLAs who have received poor marks in the survey conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have started making up for their deficiencies. The survey has reportedly brought to light the poor rapport of the MLAs with the people and the BR's cadres in their respective constituencies. After the survey and the CM’s rap, the MLAs are said to be spending most of their time in their constituencies trying to build good relations, particularly with mandal and village-level leaders of the BRS. According to party sources, ruling party legislators in 30-35 constituencies across the State have initiated special programmes aimed at smoothening the ruffled feathers of local leaders. Sources stated that most of the second-rung leaders like ZPTC and MPP members, and municipal and market committee chairpersons have been maintaining a distance from the MLAs as the latter have cold-shouldered the former. Their main grouse was that the MLAs were giving importance to those who have not even been elected as ward members.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The MLAs are allegedly maintaining a core group of their own to deal with the issues related to the public and the party in the constituencies, causing heartburn to the elected representatives, which could deal a huge blow to the party determined to come back to power for the third time. The ‘Athmeeya Sammelanams’ conducted by the BRS pointed to a serious threat from the cadre in 30-35 Assembly segments because of the attitude of the MLAs and the party chief has instructed the ministers, MPs and other important leaders to focus on undoing the damage. The discontent brewing among the hardcore party loyalists who have been with the BRS since its inception as the MLAs are said to be propping up the leaders who joined the BRS after 2014 and 2018 from the TDP and the Congress, threatens to erode voter base of the ruling party. Desperate to improve their performance and find their way back into the good books of the CM by the time of the next survey, the MLAs are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the disgruntled village-level leaders and key karyakartas.