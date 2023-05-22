Home States Telangana

Experts urge Telangana government to take steps to conserve unique biodiversity

The underfunded Telangana Biodiversity Board needs more support and funding from the government to enhance its effectiveness.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Known for its diverse ecosystems and rich biodiversity, Telangana State is facing challenges in documenting and conserving its unique flora and fauna. Environmentalists emphasise the need for research and surveys to discover new species and update existing information for effective conservation.

On the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity, Farida Tampal, State Director of WWF-India in Hyderabad, highlighted the comparatively poor documentation of biodiversity in Telangana. She said, “To ensure proper conservation planning, the government should prioritise comprehensive documentation of wildlife species.”

However, environmentalists caution against prioritising greenery initiatives without considering the land’s natural character, as it can lead to the loss of unique ecosystems. While increasing the green cover is important, preserving native crops and plants is equally crucial.

The underfunded Telangana Biodiversity Board needs more support and funding from the government to enhance its effectiveness. Encroachments, invasive species, pollution, global warming, and habitat loss are major threats to the State’s biodiversity.

G Sailu, a biodiversity expert and Regional Director of Telangana Forest-PLUS 2.0, mentions that initiatives like Haritha Haram, urban parks, and afforestation have increased biodiversity in Hyderabad over the past decade.

“Conservation efforts should focus on sustainable practices, curbing monocultural cultivation, and protecting smaller species alongside larger animals. There is a strong interest among citizens in understanding and preserving biodiversity,” he said.

