Prime land sold to BRS at a pittance: Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Alleging a massive scam in the allotment of prime land in Kokapet to the BRS party at a throwaway price of Rs 7,500 per sq. yd while the market was Rs 1.10 lakh per sq. yd, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay on Sunday demanded that the 11 acres in question be utilised to construct 2BHK houses for the poor.

In Adilabad to attend the wedding function of BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao’s son, Sanjay questioned the State government’s actions in allotting such prime land to the ruling party at a time Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has claimed that land was unavailable for constructing 2BHK houses for the poor.

He pointed out a similar instance in 2008 when the Congress government acquired 10 acres of land in Bowenpally. “The Congress and BRS are coordinating to exploit the power and are looting public resources,” he alleged. Sanjay also refuted reports of internal turmoil within the State BJP, claiming they were mere ploys to undermine the party’s popularity.

Referring to the scrapping of GO 111, the BJP MP termed it as a scam worth lakhs of crores, where land was reportedly purchased from impoverished individuals by the family members of the Chief Minister and BRS leaders for real estate purposes. He demanded an immediate investigation into these “land scams”.

