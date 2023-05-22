Home States Telangana

VXI’s delivery centre in city to employ 10,000 people

During the meeting, the minister discussed how Telangana has become an investment magnet in the last nine years.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao poses with Erika Bogar King, Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of VXI Global Solutions, in Houston, US.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adding to the list of marquee firms that are setting up bases in Hyderabad, Bain Capital-owned VXI Global Solutions, popularly known as VXI, announced its entry to Telangana on Sunday. The business process and IT outsourcing services provider will set up a delivery centre in the city with the potential to create employment opportunities for 10,000 people.

The announcement came after Erika Bogar King, Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), VXI Global Solutions, met with IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Houston. During the meeting, the minister discussed how Telangana has become an investment magnet in the last nine years.

“Telangana, known for its progressive policies, robust infrastructure and skilled workforce, has consistently attracted investment from national and international companies. Guided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision, we have fostered an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship, nurturing the growth of various sectors,” he added.

Rama Rao also emphasised that out of the 4.50 lakh jobs created in the IT industry across the country last year, 1.5 lakh were in Hyderabad. “The announcement by VXI Global Solutions firmly places the city as the preferred destination for IT companies and job seekers,” he added. Founded in 1998, VXI Global Solutions has 40,000 employees in more than 42 locations in North America, Asia, Europe and the Caribbean Islands.

Mondee Holdings’ facility to come up in TS

Mondee Holdings is also set to construct a Technology Centre of Excellence in Telangana, which is expected to generate employment for about 2,000 people. Mondee Holdings Inc is a NASDAQ-listed, travel marketplace and technology innovation company. Touted as the world’s largest B2B2C technology platform, it provides SaaS, mobile and cloud products and services to a global customer base, processing over 50 million daily searches.

The leadership team of US-based Rite Software, a digital solutions provider in the ERP domain, met with Minister Rama Rao in Houston, US, and invited him to inaugurate their new Development Centre in Hyderabad on June 30.

This new Development Centre will provide employment opportunities for over 500 people this year and also establish collaborative partnerships with some of the esteemed academic institutions of Telangana.
Additionally, In a move that shows that development in Telangana is expanding to Tier-II cities as well, Rite Software is considering setting up a Development Centre in Warangal in the near future.

Later in the day, the Charles Schwab Corporation team met Rama Rao to explore potential collaboration opportunities while another company Rave Gears expressed interest in establishing a manufacturing plant in Telangana. The delegation from Tekgence, a global supply chain and digital solutions company, and Rama Rao discussed prospective investment opportunities in Telangana.

Successful meetings

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is in the US, met with the representatives of global firms to attract investments to the State
Apart from major announcements by VXI Global Solutions and Mondee Holdings, Rite Software, Charles Schwab Corporation, Rave Gears and Tekgence also discussed prospective investment opportunities with Minister Rama Rao in Telangana

