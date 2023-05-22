Home States Telangana

Yuva Sangam: Group of students from Uttarakhand visit Raj Bhavan

In Hyderabad, the Uttarakhand contingent visited T-Hub, Tank Bund, Golconda Fort and other tourist places.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 44 students from Uttarakhand visited Telangana Raj Bhavan on Sunday as a part of Yuva Sangam initiative under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different States. A few students and faculty members from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal accompanied the visiting group of students.

The students from Uttarakhand belonging to 10 different colleges came to Hyderabad under the banner of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. The students visited the historic Ramappa Temple, Thousand Pillars Temple, Sammakka-Sarakka tribal deities at Medaram, and pump houses of irrigation projects in Warangal and Karimnagar districts. In Hyderabad, the Uttarakhand contingent visited T-Hub, Tank Bund, Golconda Fort and other tourist places.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “The student exchange programmes taken up under the Yuva Sangam initiative enable the students to discover the true soul of our country.”. She said that the students are having an immersive experience of other states through their visits and are discovering the true glory and unique cultural connection of our country.

