Congress hopes high on influx of leaders from other parties

At the moment, those who have decided to switch their loyalty to Congress are in the process of convincing their cadre of the need to take a leap of faith and be on the side of the winner.

Congress. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Now the wind seems to be blowing the Congress way. Several leaders are showing interest in joining the grand old party in the wake of its resounding victory in neighbouring Karnataka. The party leadership in Telangana has reason to believe that important leaders from other parties would cross the fence in the middle of next month. The party is planning to organise two major public meetings where these leaders would join the Congress.

At the moment, those who have decided to switch their loyalty to Congress are in the process of convincing their cadre of the need to take a leap of faith and be on the side of the winner. One such meeting would be in Khammam and the other in Mahbubnagar.

The sources stated that the leaders with over a dozen key followers will organise public meetings in the erstwhile Khammam and erstwhile Mahbubnagar districts when they join the party. The leaders are in talks with the party brass for assurance of party tickets in the Assembly elections. Once they get the assurance, they would decide on the date to join the Congress.

Waiting for assurance 
Party sources said that their political strategist Sunil Kanugolu was dealing with winning the leaders to the Congress side. The leaders who want to switch sides are waiting for assurance for tickets for about six to eight seats in Khammam and Mahabubnagar to their loyalists. Once they get the approval from the party’s high command, they will cross the Rubicon.

“Several leaders are ready to join the party. They are only waiting for official assurance of tickets from the top leadership,” said senior Congress leaders According to him, either the former president of Congress Rahul Gandhi or AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will preside over a programme where these important leaders from other parties would join the Congress.

Congress Telangana Karnataka
