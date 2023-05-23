Fall in line or face action, BJP warns Telangana leaders 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of media statements made by some BJP leaders that could hurt the party, BJP State and central leadership has warned of disciplinary action if they cross the line. Intense discussion took place during the State executive meeting of the party held in Champapet here on Monday.

BJP national general secretary and party’s State in-charge Sunil Bansal said that the party’s central leadership was watching the performance of the leaders and their statements to the media.

Making it clear that only those leaders who are working with the people would get tickets to contest elections, he directed them to stay with the people for 30 days starting May 30, to explain how the central schemes have benefited them in the last nine years of the NDA rule.

Instead of working to improve their own image, they should popularise the party symbol by replacing their pictures with lotus on Flexis, he suggested.

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay, who also issued a similar warning to certain leaders without naming them, said that if a leader wanted to contest the elections, they should work at the grassroots level and that based on the party’s internal surveys, tickets would be given only to those who were in constant touch with the people.

He questioned how the Congress which was unable to retain deposit in any of the by-elections held since 2018, miserably failed in the GHMC elections, and whose MLAs and MLCs joined the BRS after getting elected, could be perceived as an alternative to the BRS in the State just because of Karnataka success. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao distributed money to the voters on behalf of Congress MLAs in the constituencies where his party candidates were weak. Continued on P4

‘KCR spreading false propaganda against BJP’

Along with the Congress and a section of the media, he was spreading false propaganda that BJP weakened after the Karnataka results, and that those who joined BJP from other parties, were planning return to those parties, he said.

Countering the BRS’ social media propaganda comparing BJP with a villain, he said that the chief minister was playing the role of main villain like Rajanala in Telugu films, Congress was the side-kick like Allu Ramalingaiah, and Congress/Communist parties were essaying the role of Kailala Satyanarayana. He asserted that the BJP was a hero determined to fight it out all alone against all these villains. He spoke elaborately about the various initiatives of the NDA government, and how the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi put the country on the growth path.

Terming BRS a “60% Sarkar,” he accused the government of collecting 60% commission in the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Kaleshwaram, Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha projects. He also announced that the party would take legal opinion and approach court on the allotment of Kokapet lands and scrapping of GO 111, which he alleged, were major scams.

During the meetings, it was decided that the party would go to polls with the slogan “vote for lotus to ensure jobs for the youth,” and passed certain political resolutions. The plan for holding the 30-day door-to-door campaign from May 30 to June 30 across the State with the name “Mahajana Sampark Abhiyaan” was discussed during the meeting.

