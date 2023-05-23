GO 111 scrapped to quench thirst for wealth of KCR, his men: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scrapping of the GO 111 which prohibited any construction activity in the catchment area of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs — constructed with the main objective of arresting floods post Great Musi Flood of 1908 and providing drinking water to Hyderabad — would cause more devastation than the nuclear bombings of Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki did to humanity, said TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

He alleged that the decision was taken without following norms to quench the thirst for money of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister KT Rama Rao, Chief Advisor to CM Somesh Kumar, and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Aravind Kumar. He went on to say that there was nothing wrong in stoning them to death at the Telangana martyrs memorial.

Addressing a press conference along with senior leaders including V Hanumantha Rao, Mohd Ali Shabbir, and Kondanda Reddy, Revanth said that even the British, Nizam or Andhra rulers had not done such destruction as the Chief Minister did. The due procedures like public hearing, expert appraisal, and the precedent set forth by the Supreme Court of India were not followed, he alleged and attributed the decision to hunger for wealth, corruption, and abuse of power of the ruling family. According to him, not even 20 per cent of the lands in the 84 villages falling under the purview of the GO 111 were in the hands of common people.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy addresses the media in Hyderabad on Monday

“There used to be a criminal named Idi Amin in Africa who used to indulge in cannibalism. KCR is more dangerous than him. KCR has four more months, and he is trying to loot as much as possible in this period,” he said.

Accusing the chief minister, his family, and henchmen of taking undue advantage out of scrapping the GO, Revanth said that the Congress had constituted a committee chaired by former HUDA chairman Kodanda Reddy to study the facts and ground reality and would submit a report law enforcing bodies. Slamming the BRS government for assigning a land parcel near Gandipet, Revanth said that the State government had withdrawn the petition pertaining to the assignment of land to the Congress at Bhimrao Wada Basti.

STATE CONG LEADERS TO ATTEND POLL PREPARATORY MEET

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will be among the top Congress leaders from the State who will be attending an election preparatory meeting of the grand old party. The two-day meeting, to be chaired by AICC president Mallikharjun Kharge, is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from May 24. After the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress high command shifted it focus to the next poll-bound states -- Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan -- and invited the leaders from these States for the election preparatory meeting. As Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the additional focus would be on Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the party is also planning to hold a public meeting, as part of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra, by inviting Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on May 25.

