Lack of investment approval leaves NTPC Phase 2 in limbo

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the power demand keeps growing rapidly in the State due to the increased agriculture and industrial activity, uncertainty looms over the proposed Phase 2 of NTPC’s Telangana Super Thermal Power Station (STPS) in Ramagundam in Peddapalli district.

Though nine years have passed since the formation of Telangana, there is no investment clearance to date for Phase 2 of the project and there is no clarity as to when it will take off. Under the AP Reorganisation Act, it was assured that “NTPC shall establish a 4,000 MW power facility in the successor State of Telangana after establishing necessary coal linkages”.

Later, the NTPC planned to set up the 4,000 MW plant in two phases and 96 per cent of works on Phase 1 (2x800 MW) of the project were completed and the commercial operations are likely to commence shortly.

However, in response to an RTI query, the NTPC stated that there was no investment approval for Phase 2 (3x800 MW). “Investment approval for the project is yet to be accorded. It will be accorded after tie-up of water, CWC concurrence, coal linkage, signing of PPA and obtaining all the statutory clearances,” the NTPC informed RTI activist Inaganti Ravikumar.

The NTPC also said that the feasibility report of Phase 2 was approved by the competent authority on September 22, 2016, with an estimated project cost of Rs 17,739 crore.

“The estimated cost of the project at the present price level 2022-23 is yet to be worked out. Even after six years of the feasibility report, the NTPC did not give investment approval for Phase-2,” Ravikumar said and added that the cost of the project would be doubled due to the delay. The NTPC has so far spent Rs 10,437 crore on Phase 1 works of the superthermal project and completed 96 per cent of the works. The State would get 85 per cent of the power generated by the NTPC -- 3,400 MW out of 4,000 MW.

Long-term coal linkage has been granted from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) under Shakti policy for Phase 1 of NTPC, Ramagundam.

No disinvestment of SSCL

To another query, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) informed Ravikumar that there was no proposal from SCCL regarding the disinvestment of the company. The existing coal linkages of SCCL will be continued without any changes. The linkages granted on SCCL prior to the bifurcation of AP were continuing, it said.

