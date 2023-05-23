Home States Telangana

Osmania University opens new centre for biodiversity conservation, mapping and research

These efforts align with Osmania University’s commitment to raising public awareness and fostering stewardship of biodiversity.

Osmania University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of International Biodiversity Day on Monday, Osmania University unveiled the newly constructed building of the Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies. This remarkable facility, established under the Central Ministry of Education’s Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA 2.0) Project, marks a significant milestone in biodiversity research and conservation.

Spanning over 5,158 square feet, the single-floor building boasts state-of-the-art laboratories dedicated to biodiversity, climate change, and conservation research. The Centre’s primary focus lies in documenting and mapping the abundant biodiversity of Telangana, addressing key gaps in Darwinian, Linnaean, and Wallacean studies, and conducting research on conservation-related issues across the State and the country.

Under the leadership of Prof C Srinivasulu, the Centre aims to utilise rigorous scientific data to create a comprehensive database on Telangana’s existing biodiversity. Additionally, the Centre will play a pivotal role in training and empowering individuals through workshops and other activities, fostering professional, institutional, and community capacity. These efforts align with Osmania University’s commitment to raising public awareness and fostering stewardship of biodiversity.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, said that biodiversity conservation was not solely the responsibility of the government. “Biodiversity conservation requires collective efforts from every citizen,” he said.

