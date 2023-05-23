Telangana Congress to adopt Karnataka strategy against BRS government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a leaf out of the Karnataka election campaign, the Telangana Congress has decided to emulate the four-point ‘success mantra’ - collective effort, unity, social justice, and advance campaigning - in the State. The party also has decided to use “30 per cent sarkar” slogan against the BRS government a la its Karnataka counterpart’s “40 per cent commission government” slogan against the BJP there.

The party has collectively decided to this effect during a TPCC executive meeting, which was attended by AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, and a host of other leaders.

In tune with the resolution adopted, Revanth said that he was ready to climb down 10 steps in the interest of the party. He called upon the party leaders to set aside their differences and work in tandem to bring the party to power. TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud welcomed Revanth’s comments, describing it as a good sign.

Thakre warned the leaders of all ranks of stern action if they were involved in any activity which would adversely affect the party. He appealed to all the leaders to work with discipline.

“The party leaders cannot do anything that would damage the party’s prospects, even by mistake,” he warned. He advised the participants to expose BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s “bonhomie” with BJP, and to launch an agitation on each and every problem that the people are facing.

Calling the party leaders to pull their socks up, Thakre said that tickets will be allotted on the basis of hard work after getting reports through surveys.

“Having contacts and groups will not help in getting tickets,” Thakre said while addressing the executive meeting.

