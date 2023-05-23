Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress to adopt Karnataka strategy against BRS government

Calling the party leaders to pull their socks up, Thakre said that tickets will be allotted on the basis of hard work after getting reports through surveys.

Published: 23rd May 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress symbol, congress logo, congress flag, congress

Congress party office. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a leaf out of the Karnataka election campaign, the Telangana Congress has decided to emulate the four-point ‘success mantra’ - collective effort, unity, social justice, and advance campaigning - in the State. The party also has decided to use “30 per cent sarkar” slogan against the BRS government a la its Karnataka counterpart’s “40 per cent commission government” slogan against the BJP there.  

The party has collectively decided to this effect during a TPCC executive meeting, which was attended by AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC president A Revanth  Reddy, and a host of other leaders.

In tune with the resolution adopted, Revanth said that he was ready to climb down 10 steps in the interest of the party. He called upon the party leaders to set aside their differences and work in tandem to bring the party to power. TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud welcomed Revanth’s comments, describing it as a good sign.

Thakre warned the leaders of all ranks of stern action if they were involved in any activity which would adversely affect the party. He appealed to all the leaders to work with discipline.

“The party leaders cannot do anything that would damage the party’s prospects, even by mistake,” he warned. He advised the participants to expose BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s “bonhomie” with BJP, and to launch an agitation on each and every problem that the people are facing.

Calling the party leaders to pull their socks up, Thakre said that tickets will be allotted on the basis of hard work after getting reports through surveys.

“Having contacts and groups will not help in getting tickets,” Thakre said while addressing the executive meeting. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BRS TPCC Revanth  Reddy
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp